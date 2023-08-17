Kissimmee retirement homes demolished after Hurricane Ian flooding left them unlivable

Sky 6 over Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee where homes are reduced to rubble.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Homes have now been reduced to rubble in an Osceola County retirement community, months after they were deemed unlivable after Hurricane Ian.

Sky 6 flew over Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee Thursday, showing piles of debris on foundations where homes once stood.

Last September more than 500 homes in the community were left unlivable. Heavy rain from Hurricane Ian flooded the neighborhood, which had also struggled with flooding from previous storms.

Demolition of the properties began in May.

Some residents are suing Good Samaritan Society, claiming the company was negligent in not warning about the community’s flood risk, and also took advantage of vulnerable adults.

Good Samaritan Village flooded after Hurricane Ian.

