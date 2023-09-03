New Smyrna Beach restaurant offering margarita special in honor of Jimmy Buffett

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A New Smyrna Beach restaurant announced it is offering a margarita special in honor of Jimmy Buffett, the singer-songwriter who died on Friday.

Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire was 76-years-old.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media pages said late Friday. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Outriggers Tiki Bar and Grille, located at 200 Boat Yard St., posted on social media saying, “In our humble attempt to honor the legend, Outriggers wants to take you to Margaritaville by offering 2 for 1 margaritas through the end of Labor day”

His special Gulf Coast mix of country, pop, folk and rock added instruments and tonalities more commonly found in the Caribbean, like steel drums. It was a stew of steelpans, trombones and pedal steel guitar. Buffett’s incredible ear for hooks and light grooves were often overshadowed by his lyrics about fish tacos and sunsets.