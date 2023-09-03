Pilot killed after gender reveal stunt goes wrong

A gender reveal party ended in tragedy after a stunt pilot crashed as guests looked on in San Pedro, Mexico, according to the NY Post.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, the low-flying plane can be seen flying over a man and a woman in front of an “OH BABY” sign, before it dropped pink smoke.

Shortly after, one of the plane’s wing appears to malfunction, sending the aircraft spiraling out of control.

According to a local news outlet, authorities said they located the pilot in the wreckage of the plane after one of the partygoers called for help.

The pilot was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

This wasn’t the first gender reveal to end in tragedy. In March of 2021, a father-to-be died after preparing a device for a gender reveal party.

Also in 2021, a man was charged after a gender reveal explosion was so loud that it rattled nearby towns.

