Hundreds without power in Seminole County after construction crew hits power line

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of residents in the Sanford area are without power on Wednesday after a construction incident, according to Seminole County officials.

Officials said that Florida Power & Light has confirmed a power line was hit during construction in the area of Paola in Sanford.

According to FPL’s website, there are currently 585 customers without power in Seminole County, although it is not known exactly how many of those outages are related to this incident.

The power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m., officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

