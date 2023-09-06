91º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Hundreds without power in Seminole County after construction crew hits power line

Paola area in Sanford affected

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sanford, Seminole County, Power Outages, Florida Power & Light
(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of residents in the Sanford area are without power on Wednesday after a construction incident, according to Seminole County officials.

Officials said that Florida Power & Light has confirmed a power line was hit during construction in the area of Paola in Sanford.

According to FPL’s website, there are currently 585 customers without power in Seminole County, although it is not known exactly how many of those outages are related to this incident.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m., officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email