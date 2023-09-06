Orange County man previously accused of voter fraud now faces child molestation charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County man who previously gained national attention when he was arrested by Florida’s election police on accusations of voter fraud now faces accusations of child molestation.

Peter Washington, 60, was arrested by Orange County deputies on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, Washington has been accused of molesting four girls, ranging in age from 8 to 14, who are relatives of his.

Deputies said Washington had abused the girls over the course of at least two years, between 2018 and 2020. Investigators said the victims claimed Washington would touch their privates and, in at least one instance, attempted to force himself on one of the victims as she was washing dishes.

Washington faces three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of attempted sexual battery on a child.

News 6 previously covered Washington following his August 2022 arrest on accusations of voter fraud. Washington was among 20 people arrested by Florida’s Office of Election Crimes and Security.

Washington was arrested for voting even though he was a convicted felon. Washington pleaded no contest 27 years ago to attempted sexual battery and was given probation, but he kept violating probation by not registering his address properly, according to the probable cause affidavit and state records.

Because of the violation, in 2001 he served nearly 10 years in prison.

Washington said he believed his rights had been restored. Election officials also allowed them all to register to vote and sent them voter information cards in the mail.

The election fraud case against him was ultimately dropped.

