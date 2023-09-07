Body of man pulled from Horse Creek in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man’s body was pulled from Horse Creek in Melbourne on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of Rose Court and U.S. 1 for reports of a person floating face down in the water.

Police said dive teams were called to the scene to pull the man’s body to shore.

The man is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, according to investigators. Police have not yet been able to identify the man and they added that there are currently no reports of missing men in the area.

Investigators have not said how the man died.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Melbourne police at 321-608-6737.

