Man arrested in October 2022 crash that killed 2 women walking their dogs at Melbourne park, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday in a crash that killed two women who were walking their dogs in a Melbourne park last year, according to the police department.
Robert Lueck faces multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.
According to police, Lueck on Oct. 18 was driving a Ford pickup truck on Front Street when he lost control of the vehicle and hit Megan Grace, 26, and Rikki Grace, 25, while they were walking their dogs on a sidewalk.
Rikki Grace was a 3rd-grade teacher at Imagine Schools of West Melbourne.
Police said an investigation revealed Lueck had a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit and that there was cannabis in his system.
[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]
Earlier this year, memorial benches were installed for the women after their families asked Melbourne’s Parks and Recreation Department about building a memorial for them.
“I know the girls enjoyed this park and spent some time here,” Gina Petriens told News 6 in May. “It’s a way for them to come and be close to them in their memory.”
Lueck is expected to make a first appearance in court on Friday.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the department at 321-608-6731.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: