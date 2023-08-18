Man arrested in October 2022 crash that killed 2 women walking their dogs at Melbourne park, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday in a crash that killed two women who were walking their dogs in a Melbourne park last year, according to the police department.

Robert Lueck faces multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

According to police, Lueck on Oct. 18 was driving a Ford pickup truck on Front Street when he lost control of the vehicle and hit Megan Grace, 26, and Rikki Grace, 25, while they were walking their dogs on a sidewalk.

Rikki Grace was a 3rd-grade teacher at Imagine Schools of West Melbourne.

Police said an investigation revealed Lueck had a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit and that there was cannabis in his system.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Earlier this year, memorial benches were installed for the women after their families asked Melbourne’s Parks and Recreation Department about building a memorial for them.

“I know the girls enjoyed this park and spent some time here,” Gina Petriens told News 6 in May. “It’s a way for them to come and be close to them in their memory.”

Lueck is expected to make a first appearance in court on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the department at 321-608-6731.

A 25-year-old woman who taught at a charter school in West Melbourne was killed in a crash Tuesday night when a pickup truck lost control and struck her and another pedestrian on a sidewalk, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: