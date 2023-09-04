Man accused of shooting at driver during Melbourne road rage attack

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday on allegations that he opened fire on a driver after cutting them off on the road, according to Melbourne police.

Officers arrested John Cremona, 33, at his grandmother’s home.

Police said Cremona cut off a man on North Wickham Road around 6:30 p.m. The man then sped up to confront Cremona and the two began shouting at each other, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers said in the course of the shouting match, Cremona took out a gun and fired a single shot at the victim. Neither the man nor his vehicle was hit by the gunfire and Cremona then took off, records show.

A witness said he saw Cremona’s red pickup driving recklessly as it was taking off, damaging its front bumper in the process, according to police.

Officers said they were able to track the truck down to a home on Cauthen Creek Drive. When questioned, Cremona claimed he had been home for several hours and said the damage to his truck was old, the affidavit read. He also said he did not own a gun.

Investigators then questioned his grandmother, who said Cremona had only been home for about 45 minutes, which police said roughly fit the timeline of the shooting.

Officers also asked the woman whether she owned a gun. She said that she did but was unable to locate it, according to police.

Cremona was then arrested. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting a deadly missile.

