17-year-old accused of stabbing, killing uncle in Melbourne apartment

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 17-year-old is locked up after Melbourne police said he stabbed his uncle in the neck after a fight Sunday, killing the man.

Police said the attack happened at an apartment complex located at 3151 S. Babcock Street around 6:30 p.m. Officers said the teen lived there with his mother, uncle and the uncle’s girlfriend.

According to a news release, the uncle and his girlfriend got into a fight and the teen’s mother tried to intervene. The 17-year-old then stepped in and the fight became physical, investigators said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The teen then grabbed a knife and the fight ended, the release said. However, as the uncle was starting to walk away, the teen attacked him again and stabbed the man in the neck, officers said.

Police said the man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The boy was taken to a juvenile detention center and faces charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Police have not released the names of any of the people involved.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: