Onyx Magazine holds 4th annual ‘Man of Honor’ event in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Onyx Magazine held its 4th annual “Man of Honor” event this weekend in Orlando, honoring Central Florida’s most influential Black men while also celebrating high school students.

As part of its commitment to empower African Americans across Central Florida, Onyx Magazine recognized more than two dozen Black men Saturday night at its annual awards dinner.

The event was held at the Rosen Centre Hotel and was also aimed at providing scholarships to high school and college students. Those to receive honors included business leaders, doctors and many others.

News 6 Anchor/Reporter Jerry Askin was an honorees presenter at the event, having been recognized last year as a Man of Honor and receiving an award himself. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was there, too, serving as an honorary chair for the event.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Rich Black is the current publisher for Onyx Magazine.

You can read more about the event at Onyx Magazine’s website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: