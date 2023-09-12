Food pantry expands for students with food insecurities at Valencia College

The food pantry at Valencia College west campus expanded in a different way to give students in need a chance to shop for groceries at no cost.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The food pantry at Valencia College west campus expanded in a different way to give students in need a chance to shop for groceries at no cost.

The pantry is called “VCentials” and it’s a new space where students can find snacks, canned food, protein, and even hygiene products.

“I don’t know about you, but I can’t imagine trying to learn algebra at the same time that I’m hungry. I had one of our students tell us, you know the difference between high school and college is? In high school, I got lunch,” said Kathleen Plinske, president of Valencia College.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

According to a 2021 survey administered by the college, 40% of students reported they were financially unable to buy meals.

Student Thomas Jarrett said he’s seen the demand over the last several months.

“I’ve seen in some instances 200 a month, some instances 125, so we do see a lot of students and like I said, previously, that was the first summer we had open, and we already saw crazy amount of students coming in,” Jarrett said.

Florida Blue Foundation donated nearly 4 million in grants for the expansion at Valencia College.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: