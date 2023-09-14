Man arrested in connection with vandalism at 2 Orlando LGBTQ+ centers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced they have made an arrest in connection with the vandalism of two LGBTQ+ centers in Orlando.

On Aug. 26, photos on social media showed hateful messages spray painted on top of murals at The Center Orlando and Zebra Youth on Mills Avenue.

Police said on Wednesday they arrested 34-year-old Matthew Michael Robinson in connection with the crime.

According to a news release, Robinson faces three counts of criminal mischief. “We will be seeking enhancements for evidence of prejudice during the commission of these crimes,” the release read in part.

“We would like to express our gratitude toward the Orlando Police Department, FBI, and the community for their outpouring of support,” said Heather Wilkie with Zebra Youth. “We have confidence that justice will be served and we will continue to show that we will not let hate win.”

Orlando police ask that anyone who has information related to the incident to contact their criminal investigations division or pass their information anonymously through Crimeline by clicking here or by calling 800-423-8477.

