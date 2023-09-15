AdventHealth launches social media program for Spanish speakers

AdventHealth is reaching out to Spanish speakers to bring them important information.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dr. Victor Herrera is the chief clinical officer for AdventHealth Central Florida Division.

He said the hospital is doing something new.

Over the summer, the hospital launched a program that gives patients the chance to get information through social media all in Spanish.

“The feedback has been great so far. Patients and members of the community enjoy getting content they trust in Spanish. It has helped build trust,” Herrera said.

AdventHealth hosted COVID-19 briefings in Spanish online in 2020 in an effort to keep the Hispanic community updated with the latest case numbers and hospitalizations.

Herrera explained the pandemic opened doors to new ideas.

“During the pandemic, the thing we learned a lot about (was) the importance of having platforms where we could communicate with our communities and use this as an example, the Hispanic community, in their own language,” he said.

AdventHealth Hispano Florida Central is on Instagram and Facebook.

The sites not only share health information, but patients can also learn about the doctors, nurses, and staff who care for them.

“An important part is communication. And we know that for those that only speak Spanish, we think about the Hispanic community, in particular, health topics sometimes can be complex,” Herrera said.

AdventHealth said the goal is to eventually expand the program at their other hospitals, not just in Florida but in other states.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AdventHealthHispanoFloridaCentral

Instagram: AdventHealth Hispano Florida Central

