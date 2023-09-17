14-year-old Florida boy shoots, kills mother, deputies say

A 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother in Hillsborough County on Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, deputies responded to a residence in the Riverview area around 4 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls of a person shot.

“The scene behind me is one that nightmares are made of,” said Sheriff Chronister, standing near where the shooting took place.

[TRENDING: Jury finds Othal Wallace guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Daytona Beach police officer | Alligator missing upper jaw rescued in Florida. Here’s what’s next | Become a News 6 Insider]

At a news conference near the scene, Chronister said that deputies responded and located a young male with a firearm. Deputies negotiated with the subject and tried to deescalate the situation where he eventually surrendered.

While responding to a residence where the shooting was reported, deputies discovered a man who was shot five times. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, Chronister said.

Chronister went on to say that deputies located a woman a few houses down “laying lifeless in the driveway” with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said a family member told them that he heard his mother and her boyfriend arguing before hearing gunshots. The witness said that he witnessed his brother shoot their mother.

Chronister said they believe the shooter, later identified only as a 14-year-old boy, had already shot his mother’s boyfriend and then was “running through the neighborhood in pursuit to try to finish the job.”

“This family’s lives have been changed forever,” Chronister said. “This is heartbreaking.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: