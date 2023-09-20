Free SunRail service for Orlando vs. Miami soccer match on Sunday

SunRail travels 49 miles on a north-south route through Central Florida with 16 stations along the way.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fans planning to catch Orlando City Soccer’s game Sunday versus Lionel Messi and Inter Miami can catch SunRail to downtown Orlando.

SunRail will offer free limited service Sunday starting at 4 p.m. Riders will be asked to get off the train at the Church Street Station and walk west on Church Street to Exploria Stadium. You can plan your trip on SunRail’s website.

The City of Orlando Downtown Development Board is funding the special Sunday service.

The match between Orlando City and Inter Miami kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Only resale tickets to the match are available.

