Ormond Beach says ‘heck no’ to providing water at proposed fuel farm

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – The City of Ormond Beach sent a strong message to a fuel transportation company Wednesday. The city commission passed a resolution declaring the city does not intend to provide utilities for the development.

Ormond Beach’s city attorney told commissioners that the city can deny offering water through the city utility to the Hull Road project because it is located outside of city limits.

“My response would be, not no, but heck no. This city will not provide you with utilities,” Mayor Bill Partington said.

The vote was unanimously passed by the commission.

“This is just something that we all know that we don’t want. We’ve never wanted it,” Zone 1 Commissioner Lori Tolland said.

Resident Kristine Crotty held a sign in protest of the proposed fuel depot.

“I’m motivated because I live right across the road from where it is going to be put in, and it’s just too close to neighborhoods. It’s too close to our airport, too close to our sports complex,” Crotty said.

Belvedere Terminals said the site would include storage for 20 million gallons of fuel, with loading docks for trucks to transport the fuel. The company said prior to Wednesday’s resolution that it will consider other locations in the region.

