SpaceX schedules weekend launch of Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX is planning to launch another batch of Starlink satellites aboard its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to the company’s website.

The launch is scheduled for 9:07 p.m. at Space Launch Complex 40, though three backup opportunities will be available between 9:57 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. on Sunday.

In addition, four backup opportunities will be available on Sunday from 8:41 p.m. to 11:39 p.m., SpaceX officials announced.

Saturday’s launch will have a 95% chance for “go,” according to the 45th Weather Squadron’s forecast.

If moved to Sunday evening, the launch has 90% chance for “go,” though that chance falls to 80% as the night goes on, the forecast shows.

This is expected to be the 17th flight for the first-stage booster used in the launch, which was previously used in the GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Trasnporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34 and Transporter-6 missions, along with 11 other Starlink launches.

After stage separation, the booster will land on the Just Read The Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

