78º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Newly released video shows Jack in the Box drive-thru worker shooting at Florida family

Alonniea Ford pleads guilty to deadly conduct

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Houston, Florida, Crime, Shooting, Jack In The Box, Strange Florida
Video shows Jack in the Box employee shoot at Florida family in drive-thru (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Video released this week (see below) by the attorneys of a Florida family show the moments leading up to a shooting at a Jack in the Box drive-thru in Texas, according to KPRC.

The shooting happened in March 2021 during an argument over curly fries.

The family’s attorneys released the video Tuesday as a lawsuit is pending against Jack in the Box.

KPRC-TV said the customer, Anthony Ramos, stopped to get food with his wife and 6-year-old daughter near the airport in Houston and returned to the restaurant when he noticed an order of curly fries was missing.

Alonniea Ford, the employee, refused to fill the order and threw ice and ketchup at Ramos, according to KPRC-TV.

In the video, the employee is seen pulling out a gun and shooting at Ramos’ truck.

Ford pleaded guilty to a charge of deadly conduct.

Click here to read more.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email