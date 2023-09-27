Newly released video shows Jack in the Box drive-thru worker shooting at Florida family

Video shows Jack in the Box employee shoot at Florida family in drive-thru

HOUSTON – Video released this week (see below) by the attorneys of a Florida family show the moments leading up to a shooting at a Jack in the Box drive-thru in Texas, according to KPRC.

The shooting happened in March 2021 during an argument over curly fries.

The family’s attorneys released the video Tuesday as a lawsuit is pending against Jack in the Box.

KPRC-TV said the customer, Anthony Ramos, stopped to get food with his wife and 6-year-old daughter near the airport in Houston and returned to the restaurant when he noticed an order of curly fries was missing.

Alonniea Ford, the employee, refused to fill the order and threw ice and ketchup at Ramos, according to KPRC-TV.

In the video, the employee is seen pulling out a gun and shooting at Ramos’ truck.

Ford pleaded guilty to a charge of deadly conduct.

