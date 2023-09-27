82º
Orlando firefighter accused of using knife to frighten coworker at station

Lateef Omari Williams, 44, faces battery, aggravated assault charges

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

City of Orlando Fire Station 9 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A firefighter with the Orlando Fire Department was arrested Tuesday, accused of using a knife to frighten a coworker at Orlando Fire Station 9 the week prior.

Lateef Omari Williams, 44, put another member of the fire department “in fear” while holding a knife during an incident which took place Sept. 16, according to a statement from the Orlando Police Department.

The victim desired prosecution and reported the incident the following day, police said. An investigation was conducted and has since resulted in charges for Williams, that of simple battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the statement.

Orlando Fire Station 9 is located at 3840 Center Loop.

No other details have been shared or confirmed at the time of this report.

