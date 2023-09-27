‘Do not approach:’ Manhunt launched after man opens fire on Orlando police officers

ORLANDO, Fla. – A manhunt is underway Wednesday after a man opened fire on two Orlando police officers, officials said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said a resident flagged down officers in the area of Carter Street and Parramore Avenue after 11 p.m. Tuesday and told them they were robbed by a gunman.

The victim gave a description of the culprit, who was located by officers near Conley Street and Short Avenue, Smith said.

The gunman fired multiple rounds at the officers before they got out of their vehicle and returned fire, Smith said.

The assailant dropped his gun and ran away, according to police.

Police described the culprit as a Black man, about 6 feet tall, with a “slender, athletic build.” He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and a dark hat.

Smith said the officers involved in the shootout were not injured.

Anyone who sees the man is urged to use caution.

“We are asking the public if they see the suspect, call the police,” Orlando police said in a news release. “Do no approach.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Media Briefing with Chief Smith regarding the officer involved shooting from 9.26.23. pic.twitter.com/CadG5pc05X — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 27, 2023