Cyberthieves taking over Airbnb sites, posing as hosts. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Threat researchers at SlashNext, a Cloud Messaging Security company with an estimated 5 million users, have uncovered patterns of cybercriminals who are exploiting Airbnb posts around the world by gaining unauthorized access to active Airbnb accounts.

The compromised information, known as internet cookies, is then sold to other cybercriminals or used to offer discounted services to buyers.

“It’s as simple as screen scraping the website and putting up a fake website,” SlashNext CEO Patrick Harr told News 6. “If I act as a host, literally all bets are off.”

Harr provided examples of Airbnb posts in Germany and Madrid that were set up by cyberthieves, he calls “squatters,” after they assumed the hosts’ personal information.

According to computer security company Kaspersky, cookies (often known as internet cookies) are text files with small pieces of data — like a username and password — that are used to identify your computer as you use a network.

Harr told News 6 cookies are being stolen then sold on the Dark Web for as low as $1.

“Why that’s critical is you can take those cookies and that information, and you can act as a host inside of Airbnb,” Harr said.

The information has a limited lifespan, long enough to set up an account and walk away with a consumer’s money.

“So I can put up my house for 50% off, collect the money and then go away,” Harr said.

SlashNext’s research team located fake Airbnb posts offering places in Germany and Madrid at great prices, perfect bait for Americans hoping to secure a place for Oktoberfest or the holidays.

“This is a significant problem,” Harr warned. ”And I should note, this is not just going to affect the Airbnb commerce kind of sites, it’s any commerce site, that’s why counter measures do have to be out in place.”

Airbnb told News 6 these findings do not present evidence of a breach in Airbnb’s platform or infrastructure.

In a statement the company wrote: “Airbnb is built on trust. Provided guests stay, pay, and communicate only on Airbnb, they will be using our secure processes, refund and support policies. We also strongly encourage users to ensure they are taking appropriate measures to keep the personal devices they use to access Airbnb and other online platforms and websites secure.”

More information about how users can help keep their account secure can be found here.

For more information about SlashNext security options go to: slashnext.com

