Man shot outside Walgreens in Orlando

Shooting happened at 5185 North Lane

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot early Tuesday outside a Walgreens in Orlando, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the store at 5185 North Lane.

The Orlando Police Department said the victim walked to the Crest Villas apartments after he was shot to get help from a friend.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

No other details have been released.

