Man faces charges after crashing into Orlando restaurant, leaving the scene, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after he crashed a vehicle into a restaurant then fled the scene on Saturday, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Police said they responded around 5:30 a.m. to Brad’s Underground Pizzeria located at 4400 Curry Ford Road in reference to a crash.
According to a news release, when officers arrived they located a blue vehicle against the front of the business. The driver was not in or near the vehicle.
[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]
Police said “through investigative efforts,” they were able to locate the suspect at a nearby address.
Pedro Gonzalez Polanco was arrested and faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and not having a driver’s license, according to OPD. He also received a citation for not having proof of insurance.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: