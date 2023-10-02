Man faces charges after crashing into Orlando restaurant, leaving the scene, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after he crashed a vehicle into a restaurant then fled the scene on Saturday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they responded around 5:30 a.m. to Brad’s Underground Pizzeria located at 4400 Curry Ford Road in reference to a crash.

According to a news release, when officers arrived they located a blue vehicle against the front of the business. The driver was not in or near the vehicle.

Police said “through investigative efforts,” they were able to locate the suspect at a nearby address.

Pedro Gonzalez Polanco was arrested and faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and not having a driver’s license, according to OPD. He also received a citation for not having proof of insurance.

