No injuries in Orlando drive-by shooting; 3rd shooting at Jernigan Gardens Apartments in 10 days

ORLANDO, Fla. – No injuries were reported after a drive-by shooting at an Orlando apartment complex that has seen three separate shootings in the last 10 days.

Police said they received a call about the shooting at 7:47 a.m. at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments located in the 1400 block of Mercy Drive.

According to OPD, nobody was injured in the shooting, but an apartment window was hit. A person was inside the room at the time of the shooting, police said.

No other details were released about Sunday’s shooting.

This comes after a man was shot and injured on Thursday at the same apartment complex. The shooting took place around 8:45 p.m. and the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

One person was detained at the scene and police later said Demeras Lenard Clark, 37, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

On Friday, Sept. 22, one person was killed and three others were injured in an Orlando shooting, also at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments.

In that shooting, officers obtained a description of a vehicle that left the scene and soon located it, authorities said. A vehicle pursuit was authorized, ending at Old Winter Garden Road and Duncan Place, according to police. Three people inside of the vehicle were detained, one of whom had suffered a gunshot wound and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Later that day, police reported that one person died as a result of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Macayla Queen Patterson. The other gunshot victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Delray Shundale Duncan, Jr., 23, was arrested in connection with the shooting on charges of attempted homicide and first-degree felony murder, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

