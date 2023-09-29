75º
Man hospitalized after shooting at Orlando apartment complex

Shooting happened near 1400 block of Mercy Drive

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Police outside the Jernigan Gardens Apartments on Thursday night (Tony Talcott, Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was hospitalized on Thursday evening after a shooting at an Orlando apartment complex, according to the police department.

Police told News 6 that the shooting happened at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments in the 1400 block of Mercy Drive.

The victim is in stable condition, and one person was detained at the scene, police added.

An investigation is underway. No additional information has been provided at this time.

email