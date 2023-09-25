Investigation ongoing after 1 dead, 3 hurt in Orlando shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing Monday after one person was killed and three others were injured in an Orlando shooting, police said.

A busy Orlando roadway was shut down Friday where a vehicle pursuit came to an end, originating from the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex, according to Orlando police.

The Orlando Police Department responded at 2:34 p.m. to a shooting at Jernigan Gardens Apartments in the 1400 block of Mercy Drive.

Officers obtained a description of a vehicle that left the scene and soon located it, authorities said. A vehicle pursuit was authorized, ending at Old Winter Garden Road and Duncan Place, according to police. Three people inside of the vehicle were detained, one of whom had suffered a gunshot wound and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Around 9 p.m., police told News 6 that one person had died as a result of the shooting, identifying the victim Saturday morning as 22-year-old Macayla Queen Patterson. The other gunshot victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Delray Shundale Duncan Junior, 23, was arrested in connection with the shooting on charges of attempted homicide and first-degree felony murder, police said.

All lanes of Old Winter Garden Road/State Road 526 were shut down at John Young Parkway, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Traffic was reported to be moving at a crawl for several hours.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the police department’s Homicide Unit, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

