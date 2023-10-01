Bystander injured in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was injured early Sunday morning after two individuals shot at each other, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Colyer Street when two people were shooting at each other. A bystander was hit in the gunfire and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, according to OPD.

The shooting remains under investigation.

