Bystander injured in Orlando shooting, police say

Shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Colyer Street

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was injured early Sunday morning after two individuals shot at each other, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Colyer Street when two people were shooting at each other. A bystander was hit in the gunfire and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, according to OPD.

The shooting remains under investigation.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

