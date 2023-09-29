5th suspect arrested after Orlando drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old girl, man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was on the run after a drive-by shooting in August that killed a 19-year-old man and 6-year-old girl has now been arrested, according to Orlando police on Friday.

In a release, police said Tyrik Omari Nichols, 21, was captured in Arvada, Colorado, after police issued a warrant for his arrest in relation to the shooting.

Nichols is the fifth person arrested in the shooting, with the other four suspects being Nico Brown, 15; Kny Adams and Brandon James Pickett, both 17; and Ricky Raymond Bowery Jr., 18. All five face charges of first-degree homicide stemming from the shooting.

Aside from the two killed, police said that the 6-year-old’s mother was also hurt in the shooting at Poppy Avenue on Aug. 29.

Police said that the girl and her mother were not the intended targets of the shooting, adding that the shooters went to the wrong home.

“This is basically the 438 gang arguing with the Carver Shores boys and they’re basically doing it on social media on a live platform arguing back and forth, those guys get mad, jump in the car go down there and do a drive by shooting and go to the wrong house,” Chief Eric Smith said earlier this month.

Police said Ajahliyah Hashim, 6, and her mother were shot in their home and taken to a hospital, where the girl later died. A third person, 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, was dropped off at Health Central in Ocoee and was later pronounced dead.

On Sept. 8, police said that Wright was taken to Health Central by the other suspects in the shooting. Investigators said Brown was dropped off with Wright at the medical facility, while the others took off, ultimately leading to the 15-year-old’s arrest.

Brown is being charged as an adult. Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain will make the determination whether to charge Adams and Pickett as adults.

According to Orlando police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Arvada Police Department also helped in arresting Nichols.

