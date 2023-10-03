‘Hold’ lifted at DeLand Middle School after law enforcement investigates FortifyFL tip

DELAND, Fla. – A FortifyFL tip prompted a “hold” Tuesday afternoon at DeLand Middle School, according to school officials.

DeLand Middle School was placed in a hold before 1:30 p.m. and was lifted two hours later. Information on what the tip involved has not been released.

“All students and staff are safe. They are moving the students who need to eat lunch first. We will provide another update shortly with more information. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the school said.

According to the district’s website, a “hold” means individuals are not moving around campus, all doors are still locked and classroom instruction can continue. There is not an immediate threat.

The DeLand Police Department and Volusia Sheriff’s Office responded to the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

