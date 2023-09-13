84º
DeLand Middle School student faces charges for bringing gun to school

School was placed on lockdown while incident was investigated

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

A student at DeLand Middle School faces charges after police said he brought a gun to school on Wednesday. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DELAND, Fla. – A student at DeLand Middle School faces charges after police said he brought a gun to school on Wednesday.

According to a news release, officers responded to the school around 2:20 p.m. “to investigate a Fortify Florida alert reference a gun on campus.”

Police said the school was placed on lockdown while they established a perimeter and officers were able to locate a student who had a gun in his backpack.

According to the release, there were no reports of the juvenile threatening anyone with the gun.

The student was taken into custody and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice, police said.

The lockdown at the school has been lifted.

Fortify Florida is an anonymous reporting tool created by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Safety Act after the Parkland mass shooting. The app is free for anyone to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

