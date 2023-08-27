87º
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into back of boat trailer on DeLand road, police say

Crash happened on State Road 44 near intersection of Service Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

DELAND, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning after it crashed into the back of a boat trailer, according to the Deland Police Department.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on State Road 44 near the intersection of Service Road when it struck the back of a boat trailer that was being pulled by a truck.

According to a news release, the motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time, police said.

