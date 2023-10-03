WATCH: Accused street racers arrested after crashing along SR-417 in Orlando

Dash-camera video was taken of a crash scene along State Road 417 in Orlando after two cars were spotted racing along the highway, according to the FHP.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers were arrested after a street race last week along State Road 417 in Orlando ended in a serious crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that on the afternoon of Sept. 28, they responded to the crash in the northbound lanes between Orange Blossom Trail and Florida’s Turnpike.

In a release, FHP stated that a Hyundai and a Volkswagen had been racing over 100 mph in a construction zone. Dash-camera video was taken of the alleged race by a nearby witness.

Due to its speed, the Hyundai lost control while trying to change lanes, causing it to collide with the Volkswagen before driving off the right side of the road into a concrete barrier, the release shows.

The Hyundai’s driver — Joel Martinez-Rodriguez, 27, of Kissimmee — was found to be at fault in the crash and was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, troopers said.

Investigators explained that the driver of the Volkswagen — Matthew Verdeza, 21, of Orlando — failed to remain at the scene of the crash. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and Verdeza was eventually taken into custody on Monday, troopers added.

According to the release, both vehicles were impounded.

Martinez-Rodriguez and Verdeza face charges of reckless driving and racing on the highway. Additionally, Verdeza faces charges of driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash that caused a serious injury.

