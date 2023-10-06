High school seniors in Osceola County get free college tuition

You can call it the ultimate graduation gift! Seniors across Osceola County will have the opportunity to get two free years of college tuition.

“Class of 2024, congratulations, you all can go to college for free,” Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer announced.

Seniors at Gateway High School received the news during a special assembly Friday.

“It’s a blessing because not everyone can afford college,” said Natalia Perez, a senior at the school.

“Some students probably think oh you know I can’t go to college, financial problems, and Valencia giving us two years to go to college? It just gives the student a chance, you know?” said Karyna Rivera, another senior.

2024 seniors will get the choice to go to Valencia College or Osceola Technical College.

The Osceola County Board of Commissioners agreed to fund the program for a third year in a row.

Superintendent Mark Shanoff said he got the news about a month ago.

“I was alone in my office and my arms went up in the air like I had just won something. I mean, it’s an amazing commitment that exists within this community,” Shanoff said.

Leaders said over 5,000 students have taken advantage of the Osceola Prosper program, which has gotten results for families in need as well.

“This takes that burden away from them and more importantly it takes away the burden from the student they don’t have to worry that they are going to graduate with a ton of debt,” Janer said.

