Police seek tips after man fatally shot in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – A 49-year-old man died Thursday after being shot in Sanford, according to police.

Officers responded just before 4 a.m. to the 1500 block of Southwest Road, locating the man and reporting he was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The department now hopes to hear from anyone with information in the man’s death, as they have “little to no” knowledge of what occurred, according to a statement.

At this time we have had little to no information on what occurred. We are asking anyone who has any information or was in the area at the time of the homicide to contact us. City of Sanford Police Department statement (excerpt)

Those with information about the shooting, or anyone who was in the area at the time, are urged to call Sanford police at 407-688-5070.

No other information has been shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

