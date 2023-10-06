Raising Cane’s opening 1st of 3 locations in Orlando area next month

Raising Cane's is planning to open at least 12 stores in the Orlando-area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Raising Cane’s is finally opening in the Orlando area, starting next month.

The first location is set to open on Nov. 7 at 7105 Palm Parkway, near the theme parks in the new O-Town West development.

“This Raising Cane’s will feature a unique design to fit in with the rest of this long-awaited development,” a news release reads.

Raising Cane’s first opened in Baton Rogue, Louisiana, with a menu focused almost exclusively on chicken fingers, fries and coleslaw along with its signature “Cane’s Sauce.”

Here’s when the other two locations will open:

Orlando location at 12040 Pioneers Way

Kissimmee location at 8170 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Ahead of the openings, Raising Cane’s is hiring over 400 people for the new locations.

Raising Cane’s said previously it planned to open at least 12 locations in Central Florida.

