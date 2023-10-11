Lake County deputies arrest man accused in aggravated assault after days of search

EUSTIS, Fla. – After searching for days, Lake County deputies located a man accused of fleeing an aggravated assault in Eustis earlier this week.

David Flores, 37, was arrested early Wednesday after being found hiding in a hole on a property in Sorrento.

Lake County deputies said a K9 found Flores on the Sorrento property and bit him. Flores was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and later booked into jail.

According to deputies, Flores was “possibly armed” when he ran off from an aggravated assault at a home on Bates Avenue in Eustis.

Details of the incident have not been released.

He faces a charge of resisting law enforcement and other charges are forthcoming. Prior to the incident, Flores had an active warrant for burglary.

