Lake County deputies looking for ‘possibly armed,’ dangerous man who fled scene of aggravated assault

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s office announced on Sunday evening that they are looking for a “possibly armed” and dangerous man that fled the scene of an aggravated assault.

Deputies said they received a report around 5:30 p.m. that 37-year-old David Flores committed an aggravated assault at a residence on Bates Avenue in Eustis.

According to a news release, information received suggested that Flores was armed and fled the incident on foot into some nearby woods.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Deputies are on the scene as they investigate the incident and try to locate Flores, law enforcement officials said.

According to the release, Flores also has an active warrant for burglary and his last known address is in Apopka. He also has ties to the Sorrento and Eustis areas.

Deputies said Flores is possibly armed and should be considered dangerous.