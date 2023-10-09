70º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Lake County deputies looking for ‘possibly armed,’ dangerous man who fled scene of aggravated assault

David Flores, 37,

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lake County, Eustis, Crime
37-year-old David Flores (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s office announced on Sunday evening that they are looking for a “possibly armed” and dangerous man that fled the scene of an aggravated assault.

Deputies said they received a report around 5:30 p.m. that 37-year-old David Flores committed an aggravated assault at a residence on Bates Avenue in Eustis.

According to a news release, information received suggested that Flores was armed and fled the incident on foot into some nearby woods.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Deputies are on the scene as they investigate the incident and try to locate Flores, law enforcement officials said.

According to the release, Flores also has an active warrant for burglary and his last known address is in Apopka. He also has ties to the Sorrento and Eustis areas.

Deputies said Flores is possibly armed and should be considered dangerous.

block

If anyone sees Flores, sheriff’s office officials said they should call 911 and not approach him.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email