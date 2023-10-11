82º
Popular ‘Pig on the Pond’ festival in Clermont returns this weekend

3-day festival happening Oct. 13-15

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

CLERMONT, Fla. – Over 20,000 people are expected to visit one of Lake County’s popular festivals this weekend.

Pig on the Pond is back Friday through Sunday, Oct. 13-15, at Waterfront Park in Clermont.

Enjoy a carnival, kids zone, fireworks, pig racing and more during the festival.

Here are the hours:

  • Friday, Oct. 13 = 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 14 = 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 15 = 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is limited parking available near the festival. There will also be shuttles running throughout the event between four designated lots. Click here to check out the shuttle routes

The event, hosted by nonprofit Project Scholars, helps raise money for college scholarships for students in the area.

To buy tickets in advance, click here.

