Man faces charges in 2017 Orange County cold-case murder, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man faces murder charges in the 2017 killing of a man who was working in an Apopka neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.

According to a news release, cold case detectives served a warrant for first-degree murder on 24-year-old Robby Whittaker for the murder of 62-year-old Elkin De Jesus Ramirez.

Deputies said Ramirez was found suffering from a “mortal wound” in the backyard of a home on Aug. 10, 2017.

Ramirez’s son told News 6 that his father was was doing electrical work in the neighborhood at the time of his death.

According to the release, Whittaker was already in prison for a commercial armed robbery he committed after Ramirez was killed.

“We never stop working to seek justice for victims,” the sheriff’s office release read in part.

