Man hit, killed while trying to cross Lake County road

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Leesburg man was hit and killed by a car while he was trying to cross a Lake County road Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened along County Road 44, just west of Rhett Road, around 9:20 p.m., a news release shows.

Troopers said a 47-year-old man was attempting to cross CR-44 as a 2019 Chrysler 300 was heading east along the road. Investigators said the man was not in a marked crosswalk as he was attempting to get across the road.

The Chrysler hit the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said. The driver and passenger inside the car were not hurt. Troopers said the pair remained at the scene following the crash.

Investigators did not release the name of the man who died nor did they say whether the driver will face any charges following the deadly crash.

