Biketoberfest revs into Daytona Beach. Here’s what to know

Bikers make their way over the Main Street bridge at sunset on their way to cruise down Main Street in Daytona Beach during Biketoberfest 2022.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Here come the bikers!

Biketoberfest is heading back to Daytona Beach, with the 31st annual event running this year from Oct. 19-22. And, as a bonus, the area is not dealing with the aftermath of a hurricane like it was last year.

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts will descend on Volusia County for one of the area’s signature events.

According to the website DaytonaBikeWeek, the event started in 1992 and was called the Daytona Fall Tour. In 1993, it started to be called Biketoberfest and is now known as the “little brother” of the spring Daytona Beach Bike Week event.

Whether cruising on State Road A1A, historic Main Street or zipping around the scenic loop, there are plenty of great ride opportunities in the area. In addition, many events are scheduled during the four-day event.

You can also download the Biketoberfest App, which will be updated with information about 2023 motorcycle rally events.

Bikers hang out a the popular Iron Horse Saloon in Ormond Beach, Fla. during Biketoberfest 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

