Ocoee commission OKs plan to acquire land for future sports complex

OCOEE, Fla. – On Tuesday, the Ocoee City Commission passed an item on its consent agenda as part of a new sports complex development.

The site is located along Apopka-Ocoee Road and Fullers Cross Road in Ocoee.

According to city officials, the complex is expected to feature 16 baseball diamonds and two hotels with a total of 400 rooms. It is also predicted to employee more than 1,000 people.

The commission provided a green light for the developer, Montierre Development, to continue acquiring land needed for the project.

The items passed on Tuesday are contingent on Montierre Development purchasing and acquiring all the land needed for the nearly 150-acre site.

The project is expected to cost $300 million and could be completed as early as 2025.

Ocoee officials said property values near the complex are expected to experience a significant increase — between 18% and 40%.

Tourism revenue has also been predicted to reach between $500 million and $900 million daily annually.

No groundbreaking date has been set.

