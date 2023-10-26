‘Heroic:’ Video shows good Samaritan stopping suspected carjacker at Starbucks in Florida

OCALA, Fla. – Video released Wednesday shows two good Samaritans help deputies arrest a man accused in a home invasion and carjacking in The Villages.

Michael Prouty, 39, was arrested Tuesday in Ocala after forcing his way into a woman’s home, robbing her and stealing her car before crashing it in Ocala, according to police.

When officers spotted him in Ocala, Prouty fled and crashed into several vehicles and ran away, according to police, who added that a good Samaritan tried to hold onto Prouty, but he was able to get away.

Police said Prouty then tried to carjack a woman in a Starbucks drive-thru line.

Dash cam video shows Prouty getting out of the passenger seat of a vehicle and then running up to another at the pick-up window. Video then shows him open the passenger door as a couple witnesses move toward the car.

The recording then jumps to body camera video, which shows the good Samaritan running after Prouty ahead of police and grabbing him to help officers arrest him.

Good Samaritans (Ocala Police Department)

“We are proud of these two citizens for their heroic action, for helping our officers make the arrest, and for keeping our community safe.” Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said in a news release.

Prouty faces numerous charges. In Ocala, he faces charges of fleeing and eluding, attempted car jacking, crash involving Injuries, and resisting arrest. In Sumter County he faces charges of home invasion, battery on a person over 65, and grand theft of a vehicle.

