Oysters shipped to Florida restaurants recalled over salmonella, E. coli concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – A voluntary recall has been issued for oysters distributed to restaurants and retailers in a handful of states, including Florida, due to the possible presence of salmonella and E. coli, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The oysters from Future Seafoods, Inc., were harvested in Prince Edward Island, Canada, from harvest area PE9B and distributed from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16.

The FDA is advising restaurants and retailers in Florida, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia that have purchased oysters from Future Seafoods (PE 4217 SP).

FDA officials said the oysters should be disposed of and not consumed.

“Contaminated oysters can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Food contaminated with Salmonella and E. coli may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis or E. coli should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department,” the FDA said.

