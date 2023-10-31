International tourism in Orange County should return to pre-pandemic levels by end of 2024, experts say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Mark Tester with the Orange County Convention Center calling the 2022-2023 fiscal year a solid year with nearly 160 events at the venue.

“Over all, our events are very healthy with the fact that people can travel,” Tester said.

Tester said those events brought in 1.5 million attendees to Orange County with $2.8 billion in economic impact.

In October, the Board of County Commissioners approved tourism development funding for the completion of a new concourse and $90 million for a new sports tower at UCF.

“We are really excited about getting that project going up. A lot of great feedback from our industry and customers,” Tester said.

According to Visit Orlando, Orange County saw 74 million visitors in 2022 with top visitations from tourists in Canada, UK, and Brazil.

A new report shows international travel should return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.

“We are the number one visited destination in North America,” Casandra Matej, President & CEO of Visit Orlando said.

And despite TDT numbers being down over the summer, Comptroller Phil Diamond explained Tuesday there was $2.2 million in hotel revenue this past August.

