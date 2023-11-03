1 dead after shooting near Burger King in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. – One person died following a shooting on Friday, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said they responded to a Burger King restaurant at 2301 E. Silver Springs Blvd. after receiving reports about the shooting.

Burger King restaurant at 2301 E. Silver Springs Blvd. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

In a release, police added that a victim had gotten into somebody’s car and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SHOOTING & DEATH INVESTIGATION: OPD responded to the Burger King located at 2301 E. Silver Springs Blvd. in reference to a shooting. One victim was reported to have gotten into someone’s car and was taken to the Maricamp ER where he was pronounced dead. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/eQDfAwUFbv — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) November 3, 2023

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police at (352) 369-7000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Ocala Crime Stoppers by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

