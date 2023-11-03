71º
1 dead after shooting near Burger King in Ocala, police say

Shooting happened near 2301 E. Silver Springs Blvd.

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Death Investigation, Ocala, Marion County
Burger King in Ocala (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OCALA, Fla. – One person died following a shooting on Friday, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said they responded to a Burger King restaurant at 2301 E. Silver Springs Blvd. after receiving reports about the shooting.

Burger King restaurant at 2301 E. Silver Springs Blvd. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

In a release, police added that a victim had gotten into somebody’s car and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police at (352) 369-7000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Ocala Crime Stoppers by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

