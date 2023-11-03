SpaceX plans launch of Falcon 9 rocket, satellites from Cape Canaveral

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that it is planning to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday evening.

According to the company, the rocket will carry 23 Starlink satellites into orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The targeted launch time is 6:30 p.m., though seven backup opportunities will be available from 6:56 - 10:22 p.m. that same night, SpaceX officials said.

Targeting Friday, November 3 for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 3, 2023

If needed, eight more backup opportunities will be available on Saturday from 6 - 9:55 p.m.

This is expected to be the 18th flight for the first-stage booster used in the mission, which was previously used to launch Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and 12 other Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

