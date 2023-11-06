79º
‘Her life, her heart and her soul:’ Volusia County teacher honored for 50 years in education

Patricia Troutman teaches at Palm Terrace Elementary

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Palm Terrace Elementary teacher Mrs. Patricia Troutman on Monday happily accepted the key to the city by Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Palm Terrace Elementary teacher Mrs. Patricia Troutman on Monday happily accepted the key to the city by Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.

“You have opened our hearts and for opening our hearts, we want to present to you the key to the city of Daytona Beach,” Henry said.

Henry, along with the entire school, and district leaders, surprised Troutman with a pep rally after serving 50 years as a teacher in Volusia County.

“I want all of you to know that this is the first time, even though I’ve been around for 37 years, that I had the opportunity to actually see a teacher that has spent 50 years of her life, her heart and her soul to children,” Volusia County Schools Board Chair Jaime Haynes said.

Troutman teaches second grade and has been working at the school since it opened in 1992, but her career in the district started in 1973.

She’s not the only educator in her family. Her sister was a teacher, her husband just retired from maintenance at the school district and her boss is her own niece.

“It runs in the family! Yes, education is deeply invested within the family, and we look up to her and other family members,” Principal Karen Troutman said.

But beyond education, Troutman said it’s about giving love and receiving it back from the little ones.

“Some days are good, some days are not but the best part is to love. Love one another and to show your love to the children,” Troutman said.

Ezzy Castro is a multimedia journalist on News 6's morning team who has a passion for telling the stories of the people in the Central Florida community. Ezzy worked at WFOR CBS4 in South Florida and KBMT in Beaumont, Texas, where she covered Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Being from Miami, Ezzy loves Cuban coffee and croquetas!

