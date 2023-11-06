Retired postal worker in Florida ‘scammed’ by Chase Bank security imposters

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A retired Indiana postal worker now living in The Villages said text messages from imposters posing as Chase Bank security employees cost him $11,000 in less than three minutes.

Robert Wolfe told News 6 that the text messages appeared on his cell phone on Sept. 25, asking if he had approved transactions of $1,340 and just under $10,000.

When he replied “NO” to both transaction inquiries, he was told to expect a call from Chase security.

“The scammers are using Chase’s very own system against them,” Wolfe told News 6. “I believed without a doubt I was talking to someone from Chase security.”

The caller said they would send a One-Time-Password (OTP).

In this case, a six-digit code was sent to his phone to confirm his identity. He was then told to send that code back.

He realized something was not right and called the number on the back of his bank card.

The bank confirmed someone had attempted to get a $16,500 cash advance. Wolfe said he was able to stop that because a cash advance transaction takes two days.

But the $11,000 taken from his checking account was siphoned in a matter of minutes.

“I’ve reached the point where my money is safer in my pocket than it is in my bank,” Wolfe said. “It happened very, very quickly, and I have gotten no assistance from Chase to get my money back.”

News 6 contacted Chase, and the regional media relations contact for Florida said they are reviewing our inquiry, writing in part:

“I have escalated this inquiry for further investigation by our executive office. They will likely contact Mr. Wolfe directly to let him know and give him a point of contact.”

It is not clear whether Wolfe will be able to recoup his lost money, but News 6 will continue to work to resolve the issue.

