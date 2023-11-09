Technical issues at Universal Studios Florida shuts down large portion of park

The entrance to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, at Universal Studios Florida, which was closed because of technical issues in the park.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many of the attractions at Universal Studios Florida shut down Thursday because of technical issues.

The theme park announced the technical difficulties before noon and later released a statement around 3 p.m. that rides were restored.

“We experienced a technical downtime earlier in the day and impacted rides are now available. Please check the Official Universal Orlando Resort App for current availability,” a spokesperson said.

The following attractions were impacted but later reopened:

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem

Fast & Furious Supercharged

Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

E.T. Adventure

Transformers: The Ride 3D

Villain Con Minion Blast

The Simpson Ride

There is no word on what exactly caused the issues.

Universal Studios Florida is currently dealing with a multi-attraction delay. Most attractions near front of park are closed. @UniversalORL is recommending guests with 2-park ticket to visit Islands of Adventure. #AtUniversal @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/7GKul5PcJ3 — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) November 9, 2023

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: