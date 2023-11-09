Technical issues at Universal Studios Florida shuts down large portion of park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many of the attractions at Universal Studios Florida shut down Thursday because of technical issues.
The theme park announced the technical difficulties before noon and later released a statement around 3 p.m. that rides were restored.
“We experienced a technical downtime earlier in the day and impacted rides are now available. Please check the Official Universal Orlando Resort App for current availability,” a spokesperson said.
The following attractions were impacted but later reopened:
- Despicable Me Minion Mayhem
- Fast & Furious Supercharged
- Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit
- E.T. Adventure
- Transformers: The Ride 3D
- Villain Con Minion Blast
- The Simpson Ride
There is no word on what exactly caused the issues.
Universal Studios Florida is currently dealing with a multi-attraction delay. Most attractions near front of park are closed. @UniversalORL is recommending guests with 2-park ticket to visit Islands of Adventure. #AtUniversal @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/7GKul5PcJ3— Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) November 9, 2023
