Technical issues at Universal Studios Florida shuts down large portion of park

Orlando theme park working to fix the problem

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

The entrance to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, at Universal Studios Florida, which was closed because of technical issues in the park. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many of the attractions at Universal Studios Florida shut down Thursday because of technical issues.

The theme park announced the technical difficulties before noon and later released a statement around 3 p.m. that rides were restored.

“We experienced a technical downtime earlier in the day and impacted rides are now available. Please check the Official Universal Orlando Resort App for current availability,” a spokesperson said.

The following attractions were impacted but later reopened:

  • Despicable Me Minion Mayhem
  • Fast & Furious Supercharged
  • Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon
  • Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit
  • E.T. Adventure
  • Transformers: The Ride 3D
  • Villain Con Minion Blast
  • The Simpson Ride

There is no word on what exactly caused the issues.

